Jaipur police sack constable for molesting girl at Jaipur Metro Station

Jaipur police on Wednesday terminatedthe services of constable - Rinku Saini - posted in the Jaipur Metro after he recently molested a girl travelling in the metro. The orders in this regard were issued by DCP Headquarters - Jaipur Commissionerate - Gaurav Srivastav.

After the matter came to light recently, the Police Headquarters took the matter seriously and started bid to take departmental action. Meanwhile, the DCP in the order has mentioned that constable Rinku Saini’s behaviour has been unlike a public servant and has been indecent. Accordingly, it is not wise to continue the man in the state service in public interest.

Thus, the constable is terminated from position. It should be noted that Rinku Saini had misbehaved and allegedly molested a girl on 22nd April and the next day the man was arrested by authorities.

The constable fled from the Civil Lines metro station after the girl raised an alarm. The girl’s parents had claimed that a guard had been troubling her for past few days and asked for her mobile number. As on Sunday, he allegedly took her mobile phone in the lift at the station and tried to force himself.