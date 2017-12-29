Jaipur: Myopic bickerings make a mockery of GBMs

The development of the city has got left behind in the politics of the councillors and their mutual factionalism. Councillors talk about issues of city development and public interest outside the house, but issues related to the development and public interest are not discussed in the city corporation’s General Body Meeting (GBM).

Every subsequent GBM attempts to make an unnecessary commotion. GBM has become the anarchy of the politics of BJP and Congress councillors. The seriousness of the councilor regarding this meeting can be gauged by the fact that they keep on clicking selfies and posting them on social media during the proceedings of the meeting.

There were 31 proposals which were tabled on Wednesday in JMC’s General Body Meeting. In the meeting, the councillors strongly criticized the officials over the proposals related to employees. On these issue officials were charged with corruption and there was a ruckus in the house over this issue.

The councillors discussed these proposals related to some employees. Half of the time of the meeting was taken on this issues. But when the number of proposals for the sewerage system, smart city, garden and fire cell associated with the city’s 40 lakhs people came, then there was not much enthusiasm in the councillors. These proposals could not be discussed. In the past, 900 plants in the various parks maintained by JMC had got dried up due to the strike of garden maintenance contractors. Due to the strike of these contractors, the public faced the problems and natural beauty suffered damaging the face of the city.

Similarly, there is a problem of sewerage in many of the city’s colonies including Walled City, Mansarovar, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Jawahar Nagar.

Misuse of power