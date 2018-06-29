Jaipur: Childhood love ends in bloodshed

It reads like a Bollywood thriller spun around two star-crossed lovers. Two school lovers, separated by caste barriers, by strange coincidence meet after many years. Both are married but the old romance gets rekindled.

Anita Meena, a government teacher posted in Asnawar town of Jhalawar, was arrested on Wednesday, on the charge of killing her husband in connivance with her childhood lover.

Anita, along with other accused Sharukh and Farahan, has been sent to one-day police remand while the prime accused Praveen Kumar Rathore, a Rajasthan police constable, posted in Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jhalawar, is yet to be nabbed.

It is said that Anita and Praveen Kumar were in love from their school days. However, due to caste compulsion they could not marry. Both went their separate ways and even got married. Anita was married to Chetan Prakesh Galav, an IB officer posted in New Delhi and Praveen Kumar in the same year to another girl who was also a government teacher in Jhalawar district. However, fate brought them together after many years.

Anita and Praveen Kumar’s wife came across each other in 2014 when the two government teachers were posted in the same school at Asnawar town.

When Anita discovered her colleague’s husband is her school time lover, the old flame was rekindled and they started meeting again as Anita’s husband was posted in New Delhi. To cover their illicit relations, Parveen Kumar even tied rakhi on Anita’s hand.

Praveen Kumar in June 2017 gifted Anita a new home where she shifted leaving Chetan’s parental home.

The cover was blown up when in October 2017Anita delivered her second child which raised the suspicion of Chetan and his parents.

When Chetan asked Anita to get DNA test of their son, the two lovers decided to get rid of Chetan.

Additional superintendent of police, Jhalawar, Chagan Singh Rathore, who is also investigating officer of the case said Anita shared all the whereabouts of Chetan with the other accused, who killed him on February 14 this year.