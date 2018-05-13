Jaipur Blast: Long road to justice for the victims

It has been 10 years since the serial bomb blasts rocked Jaipur on the ill-fated evening of May 13, 2008. For the families of blast victims it has been a log wait for justice. Even after 10 years they are still waiting for the guilty to be punished. The state government had set up a special court to hear the matter many years ago but the court has failed to speed up the process. In spite being a special court for the bomb blasts cases, trials and appeals of other criminal cases are being heard in this court like an ordinary court. However, it is the prosecution’s success that not even a single witness has turned hostile in the blast case.

The pace of the lawsuit of this case that brought Jaipur on terror map has always been on slower. Sometimes, the judge was not available for hearing while on other occasion the defendants’ lawyers refused to argue in the case on some technical basis. Even after 10 years of the unfortunate incident, the trial has not been completed yet by the special court.

A total of 8 FIRs related to the matter were registered in different police stations. The police presented their chargesheet separately and their trials were also done independently. 1,341 witness were there while the police, administration and technical experts in these cases are the same. However, law experts believe that if the trials of all the cases were done together, then the hearing of the case could have been completed speedily. Presently, the trial is going on in all the 8 cases in the court. The prosecution witnesses are being presented in all court cases through video conferencing but total number of witnesses to be presented has not even reached 50%. Special court is hearing the case thrice a week, while hearing on other criminal cases are being done on remaining days.