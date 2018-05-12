Jaipur: Bajri shortage forces govt to look for ‘quick sand’

Amid acute scarcity of bajri, the state pollution control board, mining department and geological survey have constituted a joint committee to explore possibilities of manufacturing construction sand.

The committee shall study the technical aspects of producing construction sand from quarry fines (mineral waste resulting from mining) and the environmental challenges in the process. Committee shall submit the report by May 24. There has been a shortage of bajri following ban imposed by Supreme Court.

The pollution control board addresses the market demand while solving the challenge posed by heaps of mineral waste left from mining of granite, sandstone, quartzite, basalt and other minerals.

“The committee comprising experts from various departments shall study the various available techniques for manufacturing of the construction sand and expert opinion shall be sought from external institutes before notifying the approved process,” said Ajay Kumar Gupta, member secretary of Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.

However, as demand of the construction sand in state is assumed to be above 100 million metric tonnes, the alternative shall only be able to suffice a fraction of the demand. Officials of the board still hold the step as an initiative in the right direction.

“Mining of river sand is unsustainable in its present form and the present situation demands search for alternatives,” says an official. The process though seems promising yet there are challenges as requirement for preparing the quarry fines in accordance with the construction standards. There are also issues relating to environmental clearances regarding use of mineral waste, cost of production also remains a consideration. The constituted committee thus shall also suggest amendment in the environmental norms and also consider the subsidy module for making the manufactured sand more affordable.

Need Of The Hour

Dearth of construction sand has hit hard not only the construction companies but also the infrastructure development. JDA while floating tenders for elevated road and overbridge at Jhotwara has permitted use of manufactured sand instead of bajri. Such sand though being produced in some other states comes at a higher price notwithstanding logistic challenges.