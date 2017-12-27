Trending#

Jaipur-Agra Shatabdi to improvise under project ‘Swarna’

The Golden triangle rail journey is all set to get more comfortable as the coaches of  Jaipur-Agra Shatabdi are being revamped with unique features under the project ‘Swarna’ of Indian Railways.

 
There are changes  on cards in most of the aspects of rail travel. The features include disposable head rest cover for the passengers seated in the coach, for better view inside  the coach, whilegood quality pictures and paintings exhibiting  regional culture and heritage will also be displayed inside the coach.

 
As bad odour was an issue of discussion earlier in this Jaipur-Agra Shatabdi, automatic odour control (AOC) system is being installed.

 
The train is also being equipped with CCTV Surveilllance system, while Aadhar enabeled bio matric  attendance system for staff for geo tagging has also been done on this train. This will ensure responsible behavior from the staff of the train.

 
As a humanatrian gesture, the travel of visually impaired will also become easier as there is also provision of braille signage in the train. On his visit to Jaipur on Saturday, the chairman of Railway board, Ashwai Lohani had also inspected the coaches of this train which is amongst the 15 Shatabdi’s and 14 Rajdhani express chosen under this project.

 
It is noteworthy that golden triangle is an important tourism circuit in the country attracting lakhs of tourists, mostly foreigners.  This  makes it a natural choice for the tourists  to board this train everyday to travel between Jaipur and Agra. Notably, to improve passenger experience, Ministry of Railways decided to upgrade Premium Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains under Project ‘Swarna.’

 
With improved passenger amenities, aesthetics and hygiene standards, country’s first Swarn Rajdhani (Train no 12313 New Delhi – Sealdah Rajdhani Express) was launched in New Delhi in the month of November this year.

 
Well equipped
 
