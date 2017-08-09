Is Lalit Modi calling curtains on cricket from Rajasthan?

It was being considered that Modi would be on a back foot after his son Ruchir Modi lost the recently held Rajasthan Cricket Association elections to the former president and Congress leader CP Joshi.

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) and BCCI stand-off could soon end as Lalit Modi, the former RCA president could soon resign from the post of the president of Nagaur District Cricket Association (DCA). While there is no official confirmation, sources claim that Modi could put in his papers on August 19 when the Annual General Meeting organised by Modi coterie is scheduled to take place in Jaipur.

It was being considered that Modi would be on a back foot after his son Ruchir Modi lost the recently held Rajasthan Cricket Association elections to the former president and Congress leader CP Joshi. There were hopes that BCCI would lift the ban on RCA. However, Modi with his legal maneuvering was giving Joshi a tough time.

But now in a baffling move, there are indications that Modi would resign. This would sever his last connection with the RCA. This was one of the major conditions BCCI had laid down for lifting the ban on Rajasthan Cricket Association .

“It is true that Lalit Modi has decided to stand down from the post of president of Nagaur DCA. We will make it official during the August 19 Annual General Meeting. As per BCCI, he is not eligible to fight elections and also he has completed nine years in office. For the welfare of the game he has taken this decision,” sources close to Modi informed.

Earlier, the BCCI had conveyed to the president of Rajasthan Cricket Association, CP Joshi that until and unless Modi ceases to hold any office in the state body, the ban will continue to hold. Since then, the friction between the two camps had intensified.

Moreover, at the time when the son of the former RCA president Ruchir Modi contesting the RCA elections, the former trumpeted that he has now ‘nothing to do with cricket’. If sources are to be believed, the issue of ban will be no more a hindrance in holding IPL and international matches at the SMS Stadium. Moreover, the drying coffers of Rajasthan Cricket Association will be full and ready to pump in life in the way cricket is aided in the state.