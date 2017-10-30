Irked doctors collect 8K resignations

Agitating for the past three months to fulfil their 33 long-pending demands, around 10,000 government doctors posted at government health facilities across the state have come in a battle mode. As the next step to their agitation strategy, these doctors have announced to tender mass resignation. In a state where seasonal diseases are looming and a large number of patients are reaching in hospitals daily, it is going to be a tough period for people and government as well.

Asking the government to fulfil their pending demands, around four thousand in-service doctors gathered in a ‘Deepawali Sneh Milan’ at Mahaveer School Ground in the state capital Jaipur on Sunday, under the banner of In-Service Doctors Association (ARISDA), the body under which doctors are agitating. As per the ARISDA officials, resignation from more than eight thousand doctors across the state have been collected till date and these will be submitted to the government soon.

“Mass resignation will be effective from November 6,” Dr Ajay Chaudhary, president ARISDA, said. “For around last four months, we have been agitating peacefully in a Gandhian way, but the government appears not serious as no action on our pending demands has been taken so far. The 33 points demands,is a white paper, not only for the doctors but also for improving health facilities in the state. Doctors do not have intentions to create problems for patients by submitting a mass resignation, but we are forced to do it. From November 6 we will not go on duties at hospitals,” said Dr Chaudhary.

It is worth mentioning that in September, the doctors had gone on mass leave. From Gandhi Jayanti, the doctors have started noncooperation movement under which they are not cooperating with the health department in other routine works other than medical duties.

DEMAND BY DOCTORS