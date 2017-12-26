International airport at Jhalawar soon

Good news for people of south Rajasthan. The state government is going to build an international airport at Kolana in Jhalawar district. It will be constructed in three phases. First phase of the airport for domestic travellers is likely to be ready by August 2018.

There is already a 5,976-feet long airstrip at Kolana from where small chartered planes have been operating. The airport is spread over 85 acres and a building is also there.

A private company Sangeet Aviation has already submitted consultancy report to PWD. The company has estimated Rs 169 crore for construction of the first phase. The building will be in pyramid shape and will have four floors with a height of 12 metres. Width of the runway will be extended from 100 to 150 feet and in the next phase runway’s length will also be increased.

Initially, the plan is to make it suitable for landing of ATR-72 and Airbus, which can carry 180 passengers. Later, even Airbus 380 will also be able to operate from here, which at present operates only between Delhi and Mumbai.

Since, the first phase will have only domestic flights, there will be no immigration and customs counters.

CEO of Sangeeta Aviation Amit Agrawal said that this will be first airport in pyramid shape from energy conservation viewpoint. Apart from departure and arrival terminals, there will also be a cargo terminal as well as fire station, ATC block, DVOR. If the work begins in January, there is strong possibility of flight operations from August.

Airport will have