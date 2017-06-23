Inscriptions showcasing history of Marwar dynasty discovered

They are said to be from the clans of Guhil, Hul, Sankhala, Padihar, and Dahiya

As many as 50 inscriptions from 11th to 14th century have been discovered at Karwar, a village 25 kilometers away from Jodhpur. These inscriptions are said to be from the time before the Rathore dynasty was established. They are said to be from the clans of Guhil, Hul, Sankhala, Padihar, and Dahiya.

Director of Rajasthan Shodh Sansthan, Dr Vikramsingh Bhati, informed that inscription from vikram samwat 1056 is from Hul Saawant, and the ones from vikram samwat 1120 belongs to Guhil Muhande. Inscriptions have also been found belonging to Guhil Laakhu from vikram samwat 1230. Also, inscriptions have been found from vikram samwat 1373, which belong to Padihar Jagasi.

“Discovery of these inscriptions is important as people were doubtful about the existence of these dynasties as there was nothing to substantiate it,” Bhati said. These inscriptions depict men riding on horsebacks and women standing with their hands folded. Some women are shown worshipping Lord Shiva while fighter women are seen standing with swords and shields in their hands.

“They not only showcase the history of Marwar dynasty but also display the detailed handwork on the men and women. The details provide information about the kind of costumes worn by the people during that time along with the kind of jeweller matched with it. These inscriptions are very important to maintain the history of time and it is very important to keep them safe. They are on the verge of being destroyed,” Bhati added.

