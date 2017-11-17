Incredible woman gives life to 3 patients

One 59-year-old woman, a mother, from a rural region in Jaipur, gave a lease of new life to three people through cadaver transplant on Thursday. The incredible woman was declared brain dead following a road accident.

The woman’s family allowed her organs to be donated on Thursday. Her liver was transplanted to a patient in Medanta NIMS Hospital, and the two kidneys were transplanted to individual patients admitted to the SMS Hospital and Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jaipur.

Lali Meena, a resident of Mudia village in Jaipur, sustained head injuries on November 14, when the motorcycle, her son Buddhi Prakash was driving, carrying her behind, slipped on the Highway on way to NIwai.

Lali devi was admitted to EHCC hospital, where doctors declared her as brain dead on Wednesday. After counselling, as her family members got ready to organ donation, her liver and the pair of kidneys were harvested in EHCC Hospital.

Around 6 o’ clock on Thursday morning, a semi-green corridor was created and Lali devi’s kidneys were sent to SMS and MG Hospitals. Her her liver was sent to Medanta NIMS hospital, Delhi Road where it was transplanted to a patient. “After a 5-hour surgery, we successfully performed the cadaver liver transplant. The recipient patient is in ICU and is being kept under round the clock observation,” Dr Ankur A Gupta, specialist at Medanta NIMS Liver Transplant Center told DNA.

CORRIDORS CREATED