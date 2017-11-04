Income Tax department unearths income of Rs 15 cr

The I-T officials made a sensational recovery of Rs 3.2 crore cash from a benami locker of a finance broker in Ratnasagar private vault in Moti Singh Bhomio Ka Rasta in Johari Bazaar.

Income Tax department has concluded I-Ts survey of three cI-Ty-based financiers. After four days of the survey, the I-T department’s investigation branch has successfully unearthed undisclosed income of Rs 15.15 crore. The I-T officials made a sensational recovery of Rs 3.2 crore cash from a benami locker of a finance broker in Ratnasagar private vault in Moti Singh Bhomio Ka Rasta in Johari Bazaar.

Thereafter, the I-T officials tightened the noose on companies providing private locker services. There are seven such companies Biyani, Ratnasagar, Jyotsana, Kuber, Chordia, Bardia and Ganpati lockers.

The I-T department has targeted 370 lockers wI-Th these companies for not adhering to KYC norms. As a result in the last three days, Jewellers and brokers have stopped visI-Ting these lockers and the jewellery business has come to a halt. However, there was no official confirmation of notices to owners of these lockers. Meanwhile, Jaipur jewelers association called an emergency meeting to discuss the matter but heaved a sigh of relief when the survey was closed.

During the survey, Rs 3.57 crore cash and foreign currency worth Rs 3 lakh were recovered. Sources said that the I-T action will have an impact on finance business as well. Even those who invested money through brokers but their money was not seized by the I-T officials may be shortchanged by the brokers who refused to return their money.