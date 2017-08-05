IAS Ashok Singhvi reinstated, awaits posting

He has been suspended for almost two years

The state government on Friday issued orders to reinstate Suspended IAS officer Ashok Singhvi. Singhvi had been suspended after he was arrested in the multi- crore mining scam in 2015. Department of personnel (dop) issued an order on Friday evening based on the recommendation of the review committee which had met on Thursday to review his status.

After this order Singhvi had been placed APO and is likely to be given a posting soon.

Singhvi was principal secretary of mining and petroleum department and had been arrested by the anti corruption bureau (ACB) in September 2015 for his alleged role in the mining scam , he was later sent to jail and was suspended on September 17, 2015. He has been suspended for almost two years.

On September 16, 2017 he would have completed two years of suspension and as per the All India Services Rules (discipline and appeal) 1969, which governs the IAS officers the suspension cannot be beyond two years.

If a member of the Service is suspended on charges of corruption the inquiry period should not exceed two years. Failing this the suspension order shall automatically stand revoked.

DOP sources say that after two years, the suspension can be continued only if the review committee of the central government makes such a recommendation against the bureaucrats.