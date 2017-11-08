I-T seizes 0.99 Ha land under Benami Act

The benami sampati worth more than Rs 100 crore is already causing a problem to jewellers. It began with a diary of 108 pages that contains complete detail of purchase and distribution of the seized land. The department has issued recovery notice of Rs 36.47 crore against jewellers and broker who arranged land on the basis of documents and investigation. The income tax commissioner (Appeals) has confirmed, this demand which is pending in income tax appellate tribunal.

The IT department had seized 11829 sq yards (0.99 hectares) land in Chainpura village near Jawahar circle of Shri Kalyan Buildmart PVT Ltd owned by three prominent jewelers. The land is situated behind Entertainment Paradise on the road that connects airport terminal 2 to Tonk road. A commercial mall is being constructed by the company and 9 floors are already completed. Since the land is adjoining airport boundary wall the work is stalled because of the height issue. Meanwhile, the IT department provisionally seized the land considering it benami property.

Sources said that the land and the money generated to buy it has become problem for the jewellers. In 2008, IT department raided Rajendra Kumar Jain and his associates who played a key role in this land transaction. After getting some evidence the IT department began investigation and connected all the dots about how black money was adjusted to form a fake company and buy benami property. Sources said that IT department had done scrutiny of assessment years 2007-08 to 2011-12 and issued demand that was confirmed by the IT commissioner appeal.

Sources said that IT officials also suspect corruption regarding registry in the name of Shri Kalyan Buildmart Pvt Ltd and issuing single patta by the JDA. Therefore one cannot rule out if ACB and CBI get active. Though after the order of IT commissioner (Appeal) for Rs 36.47 crore demand it is assured of revenue recovery, the jewelers are hoping for relief from ITAT.e rinary Officer told DNA.

