I am here to fight for the party, won’t contest polls, says Madan Lal Saini

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Madan Lal Saini did what he does best. Galvanise the bench strength of party workers for the upcoming assembly polls in state.

The newly-appointed head of the state unit, made an alarmingly candid disclosure while speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur. Saini said that he would not be contesting the upcoming polls and declined any attempt to lobby for a ticket.

The workers’ messiah told reporters that he was here (in the party) to fight for it. “I shall fight for the party, but I am not going to contest the polls,” he said, adding, “my job is to get the party contest the elections and win them.”

Saini has been out and out known as the workers’ delight. He has been known to fight for the right of workers and has, in his own words, refrained for pushing his own candidature for any organisational post or a political appointment.

He famously said while addressing the party leaders and workers at his joining ceremony that the party has time and again informed him of considering for different posts, many of which never materialised.

When asked if the same rule with which he has defined his role in the upcoming polls shall also apply to other party workers, Saini responded with a chuckle.

He said that the party workers, like him, are here to make the party win the polls. “But there are sometimes situations where the winning candidate is a worker of my team. In such a case the worker can be given a ticket so he can contest the polls and bring victory to the party,” Saini said.

Both Saini and chief minister Vasundhara Raje had returned to Jaipur just a day after meeting party’s national president Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi. The two are believed to have discussed among other things the changes in organisational structure of the state unit and the flagging off of the Suraj Gaurav Yatra ahead of the elections this year.