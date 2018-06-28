Hotel GM arrested for harassing Mexican guest in jaipur

The general manager of a reputed five star hotel in city was arrested late evening on Wednesday after a Mexican tourist complained of sexual harassment at the police control room. The woman who was lodged in the hotel has alleged that the senior executive had barged into her room at the dead of night.

The general manager and the complainant had reportedly known each other through a common friend, police said.

The police registered a case of assault and/or criminal force (354 IPC), sexual harassment (354a IPC), and house trespassing (452 IPC) following her complaint. “The woman has said in her complaint that the man physically abused and made advances towards her. She has not reported of rape,” Vikas Pathak, deputy commissioner of police (South) told DNA.

“We received a phone call at the police control room around 3.30 am on Wednesday morning wherein the woman informed that the accused had tried to sexually harass her after forcefully entering the room. A team of cops from the nearby Vidhayakpuri police station was immediately dispatched to the hotel. Senior officials also reached the hotel shortly to take stock of situation,” said the DCP South.

Police said a farewell party had been organized for a hotel employee the same evening and the woman and the accused had reportedly participated in the event. “We learnt that the woman had reached the hotel on Tuesday morning itself.

The man called the woman on her phone around 11.30 pm, which she chose not to respond to,” a cop investigating the case said.

The victim did not feel like registering a complaint just then. It was 4 am on Wednesday and the comlainant asked for some time to gather herself and her request was honored,” the official said.

The Charge

The victim, according to police, has complained that he abused and tried to sexually harass her after forcefully entering the room in the dead of night. She has, however, not reported of rape.