High cut-off makes RBSE students outscore CBSE

The cut-off lists for 2017-18 admissions in University of Rajasthan reveal that students from the Central Board of Secondary Education have secured negligible seats in various courses for all the three streams -- science, commerce and arts.

According to the first list, none of the students from CBSE got admission in the college for pass course in arts despite scoring high percentile. Out of the 4,000 students who have applied in the college, only 361 students have completed their higher education in CBSE. The highest scorer from CBSE who applied in the college had secured 94.6 per cent.

“All the students who made it to the list are from Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. This is happening because of the percentile format that was introduced four years back. This year, there had been talks about removing this format but the guidelines were not formed. The only way out is by having an entrance examination for undergraduate courses,” said Amita Sharma, principal, University Rajasthan College.

The second list for BA Honors at Rajasthan College has 22 per cent students from CBSE. Maharani College has also faced a similar situation where about 430 CBSE students applied for BA pass course out of which only two made it to the list.

“There is a discrepancy in the merit lists by the boards. However, students should get equal opportunities for which certain rationalisation is required. The university should conduct an entrance exam, or there should be a quota system,” said Alpana Kateja, principal, Maharani College.

Also, as CBSE students are getting lesser admissions in RU, the number of applications is also decreasing gradually. For instance, in Maharani College, as many as 11,677 students from RBSE applied for admissions, but only 3,718 students from CBSE attempted. “Students have started realising that it will get difficult for them to get admissions in RU, so they look for other options,” Sharma said.

Only 10 per cent students from CBSE board have got admission for B.Com Honors in Commerce College. Students who applied for B.Sc pass course in Maharaja College also experienced a similar fate, informed Kailash Agrawal, principal of the college.

PERCENTILE FORMAT

