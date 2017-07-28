Heavy rains continue to create flood-like situation across state

Nearly 115 small and medium dams are overflowing in the state while the water resource department opened gates and released water from Janwai Dam

Continuous spells of heavy downpour prevailed in Jalore, Pali and Sirohi created flood-like situation and hundreds of villages here were disconnected by roads, affecting relief operations by teams of administration while thousands are waiting to be escued. However, on Thursday there was less rainfall which allowed water to drain. Nearly 115 small and medium dams are overflowing in the state while the water resource department opened gates and released water from Janwai Dam.

The highest rainfall in the past 24 hours was recorded at Mount Abu with a rainfall of 145mm. Sirohi district is continuously receiving abnormal rainfall during last 120 hrs. Mount Abu station received 2116mm rainfall in the last 120 hours. Most affected areas with thousands of people stranded are Barmer, Pali, Jalore, Jodhpur and Sirohi.

The damaged roads have further added to people’s woes by disconnecting Pali, Jodhpur, Sirohi and Jalore with other districts and even neighboring state Gujarat. Road leading Sirohi in all directions are blocked due to flooded roads. Pali -Ahmedabad, Jodhpur- Palanpur road, Jalore to Bhinmal, Jodhpur and Sirohi have watery roads leading nowhere and affecting relief operations to the people stranded on roof and high level areas in rural and urban spots.

Meanwhile, the SDRF, NDRF assisted by the administration continued rescued operation amid adverse conditions. 10 persons were rescued from Sacnhor (Jalore) who were waiting for relief while 45 stranded in Sirohi were taken away to safe locations. Three kids who went to take a dip in a pond at Jayal were drowned. On Thursday, apart from Mound Abu downpour lashed Marwar Junction, Gudamalani and Sanchor while other areas did not receive heavy rainfall which helped to drain the water level.

“Our relief teams have rescued 502 persons so far in Jalore, Pali and Sirohi in past four days. Today were have rescued 10 people in Jalore. Six deaths were reported in Jalore alone and there are deaths in rain related incidents” said a senior officer with the disaster management department. In wake of flooded rail track at some places the NWR has cancelled two trains- Mehsana- Abu Road (79437) and Abu Road-Mehsana (79438) while four trains were diverted and cancelled partially.