Health department wakes up to threat

Better late than never, the state health department has finally woken up to the threat of Japanese Encephalitis after the first death was reported in the state. On Monday, 4 days after the report from National Institute of Virology, (NIV), Pune confirmed that the death was caused by JE, a team of specialists was sent to Keshoraipatan in Bundi.

“A three-member central team of Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDPS) from state headquarter has been sent to the area, the deceased belonged from,” Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur, Director (Rural Health) told DNA.

“The team, including epidemiologist, microbiologist and entomologist, will visit Keshoraipatan, including Bundi and Kota. It will investigate from where and how the victim got the virus infection. Her travel history will be investigated and the team will submit its finding report by this Thursday,” he added.

On November 9, a NIV report of serum sample of Manju (30), confirmed that she was positive for JEIgM Elisa. Manju, wife of Parasram, was a resident of Chamunda colony in Kishoraipatan in Bundi district. She was brought to a private hospital in Kota after running high fever and several spell of un-consciousnesses. Later, she was admitted to MBS hospital, Kota where she breathed her last on October 16. After 25 days of her death it was confirmed that she was infected with JE virus.Though, the health directorate appeared to be in a state of alleged “slumber” in response to the lethal disease, but health official at Bundi, meanwhile, conducted prevention activities as they got the report from Kota Medical College.“Anti-larval activity including fogging has been conducted in the region. I have also sought a fact finding report in the matter,” Dr Suresh Kumar Jain,Chief Medical and Health Officer, Bundi,told DNA.