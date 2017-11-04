Hassam Khan didn't cross border, instead travelled with fake passport

Hassam Khan, caught in Jaisalmer city last month, did not enter India through Shahgarh bulge border. He actually came to Atari railway station through Samjhauta Express on April 3 with a fake passport from Pakistan. This disclosure was made on Friday at the press conference by IG Anil Paliwal of BSF Rajasthan frontier. Hassam Khan, a resident of Jaisalmer's Siyalon ki Basti, had gone to Pakistan 27 years ago by crossing the border and he was caught in Jaisalmer city on October 9. In a joint inquiry by the agencies, he had narrated the story of giving five thousand rupees to an agent from across the border and entering India through Shahgarh bulge border.

While BSF was claiming that it is not possible to infiltrate due to strict vigilance on the border nor did they found anyone’s footprints there. When BSF investigated the matter, it came to know that he did not enter through this border. In this connection, they went through the CCTV cameras located at Munabao railway station and Attari railway station and the passengers coming from Pakistan were matched with it. It was then found that Hassam came to India on April 3 by a fake name and a passport made from Pakistan. He gave the address of a family of Shergarh but instead of going there, he returned to his house in Jaisalmer. His son and other family members live here. He went to Pakistan to meet his sister and settled there. He went to Pakistan when there was no fencing in that area.

CID filed lawsuit

CID (BI) filed a lawsuit in Shahgarh police station against Hassam Khan, who came to India from Pakistan by making an illegal passport. Record of Attari Railway Station and Munabao Railway Station was also summoned in this regard.

The case

Hassam Khan S/o Peeru Khan, a resident of Siyalon ki Basti under Sam police station, district Jaisalmer, was arrested by CID (BI) on October 9, 2017, at Union Chauraha Jaisalmer. A case was registered against Khan under Section 3/6 of the Indian Passport Rules and Regulations (IPRR) Act in the Shahgarh police station on October 12.

According to the report given to the police, Hassam Khan crossed the border illegally from Border Outpost Jhalaria of Jaisalmer area in 1990 and went to his sister in Umarkot, Pakistan. Hassam Khan disclosed the story of illegally coming to India on April 28 from the border area of ​​Jaisalmer district. BSF also checked the record of ICP Attari Amritsar and ICP Munabao in this regard. During the investigation, prima facie it has appeared that Hassam had come to India through ICP Attari Amritsar (Punjab) on April 3, 2017. Hassam Khan came to India with a fake passport and fake name. He mentioned his address of stay in India as Shergarh tehsil. Seeing the footage, it was first noticed that Hassam Khan came to India from Attari on April 3, 2017.