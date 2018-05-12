Hardik Patel extends support to Gurjars

Hardik Patel, the Patidar leader from Gujarat on Friday offered prayers at the Brahma Temple in Pushkar and the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. Hardik announced his plans of touring Rajasthan and also extended support to all communities who are agitating for their rights. Hardik also accused the state government of trying to stop his movement in Rajasthan.

Speaking to DNA about his plans he informed, “I will undertake regular tours to Rajasthan. Mewar and Jhalawar will be my focus and priority areas. Rajasthan police is under tremendous political pressure to stop me, but I will continue with my plans.”

“I have a team of sixteen people who are working to finalize my tour plans. The first phase will comprise five days with visits to around 20 villages in a day. I will meet farmers and unemployed youth,” he added.

There had been speculation about Hardik extending support to the Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan, but the Patidar leader said, “Reservation is not alms that need to be given at discretion of ruling parties. It is a fight for adequate representation at all levels and I stand with all who seek this. I extend my support to all communities who are agitating for their legitimate rights. This includes Gurjars, Rajputs, Brahmins and any other community.”