Handicrafts promotes tradition

CM Raje assured of govt’s support in increasing income level of those associated with the industry

Handicrafts has emerged out of the traditional industry tag to become a major employer at Rajasthan. The industry remains on priority of the state government as second largest employer after Agriculture said chief minister Vasundhara Raje at a convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Crafts and Design at Jaipur.

The CM assured of government’s support in increasing income level of those associated with the industry.

“Efforts are being made to open up national and international markets for the local artisans through registration of artisans on E-commerce portal. Along with events like heritage fashion weeks provide them opportunity to work and interact with foreign artists,” said chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

CM Raje said that the government is aware of the contribution of Handicrafts industry as it is not only the second largest employer but also promotes tradition and heritage of the state globally.

The industry provides employment to people even in remotest villages of the state.

The chief minister at the sixth convocation ceremony of the IICDS presented awards to three of the institutions and certificate to 81 other students. She also inspected an exhibition of artworks of the institute students.