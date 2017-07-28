GST to make your tiger sighting costly at Ranthambhore

If you are hoping to visit Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve once the park opens after the monsoon season, you will have to be ready to shell out more money than you did previously. With the Goods and Service Tax (GST) coming into existence, the charge per person for the park is all set to be increased. The forest department is working towards the same and interestingly, it is bringing a new guideline.

If an online booking is cancelled within one month from the time of booking, the forest department would keep the entire amount while if cancellation is done before one month, fifty per cent of the amount would be returned, a move that is being seen to remove the middlemen.

Since the main areas of the park are closed currently for monsoon and is set to open from October 1, the online bookings will be opened from August 10 onwards. “In the new tariff, per person rate for canter would cost around Rs567 while per person rate for gypsy car drive would come around Rs985. This includes the GST,” informed YK Sahu, Conservator, RTR.

Interestingly, sources reveal that the forest department is aiming to remove middlemen who had made huge profits by booking and cancelling the safari tickets.

“Previously 75 per cent bookings were done online while remaining 25 per cent were done on the spot. However, in the new system, if a booking is done in advance and the same is cancelled, a cancellation charge of fifty per cent of booking amount would be levied. However, if the booking is cancelled, in a span of one month before the safari date, the entire amount will be taken as cancellation charge and no refund would be made,” informed Mangal Singh, ACF ( Tourism), RTR.

Sources reveal that move is aimed to weed out middlemen that used to book tickets in advance. “Earlier, when you cancelled a booking, no charge was levied, thus there were instances when seats were booked online using proper identity documents but cancelled one or two days before their turn. Since till the last minute there were no seats available, naturally they could target visitors and charge any amount that they please.