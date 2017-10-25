Great expectations: Kishangarh likely to go airborne after successful test flight

The expectations of a regular commercial flight from Delhi have increased after a test flight landed at Kishangarh airport on Tuesday. The test flight took off from Palam Airport in Delhi and landed at Kishangarh Airport. The flight of a regional airline service was carrying a group of legislatures of Ajmer along with minister of state for tourism Krishendra Kaur ‘deepa’.

The aircraft which landed on Tuesday was a 50-seater aircraft. When the flight landed, the VIPs were given a warm welcome by the airport authorities and airline officials. Apart from them, the flight was carrying the officials of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). They did the route testing and now it is expected that the normal routine flights would start soon by the next week. It is expected that soon, airlines will also submit the flying schedule to the airport authorities. Once the DGCA undertakes all the required procedure and airlines submit their schedule, it can be safely assumed that the commercial flight for Delhi will be started. A few days back DGCA had given licence to the airport.

Till now, the travellers have been flying to Jaipur from either Mumbai, Bangalore or Delhi, but now they will have an option to fly directly to Kishangarh from Delhi. The local businessmen are expressing hope that enough traffic will be generated at this airport so that regional airlines can operate from Kishangarh.

KIDS CLEAN RUNWAY

Airport Authority of India’s (AAI) is a government enterprise but its officials seem to be oblivious of the law of the land. Also, they don’t seem to have sensitivity to the children. For smooth landing of the aircraft, the runway was cleaned. However, the job was done by kids. They were holding brooms and cleaning the runaway in presence of airport director Ashok Kapoor, district collector Gaurav Goyal and other top officials. Ironically, the AAI is associated with social work as part of CSR.