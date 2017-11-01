Govt wracks brain to lure back tourists in state

Over the years tourism has been a huge revenue generator for scores of people in the state. However, in recent years the number of both foreign and international tourists visiting the state has declined. To counter this, the state government has come up with an innovative approach. One which provides revenue to those involved in tourism activities, but also provides secondary revenue sources to a new section - the farmers of Rajasthan.

In an interesting move, the state government has come up with a novel concept of blending tourism with agriculture by transforming farms into vacation ventures.

“The Udaipur Division has huge opportunities in this regard. The blend of tourism and agriculture will not only support the farmers with additional income and provide an avenue for sustainable growth but will also help them convert themselves into entrepreneurs” said Neelkamal Darbari, principal secretary, agriculture.

The Agri department hopes to highlight the new concept of Agri-Tourism at the upcoming GRAM at Udaipur.

In today’s changing scenario where more and more people are linking themselves with environmental conservation, the concept has a potential to become a huge hit amongst farmers as it gives an additional source of revenue.

“Many tourists want to experience the everyday life of a farmer or a villager and agri-tourism provides a platform to such tourists. Agri-tourism will reduce workload for the farmers as the tourists can also be involved in daily farm activities like fruit plucking, berry crushing, tree planting, crop harvesting, cow milking, among others” Darbari said.

PROMOTION PLOY

The Udaipur division provides a variety of opportunities for the promotion of agri-tourism. Tourists can be taken on a visit to view the farms irrigated via canals and its adjacent forest area.