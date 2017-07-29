Govt to incubate change through startups across Raj

The the proposed web portal “Challenge for Change” will list issues being faced at various levels of governance and the IT organisations will have an opportunity to provide solutions for the same

State government work as an ally for the budding entrepreneurs in overcoming ‘challenges’ faced in process of good governance. Hitting two birds with a single stone, the proposed web portal “Challenge for Change” will list issues being faced at various levels of governance and the IT organisations will have an opportunity to provide solutions for the same. The best three solution providers will be extended a work contract for the same.

“Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to extend work contract of IT works on basis of competition,” said a senior official at the department of Information Technology and Communication (DOITC).

The portal is just one of the many innovative projects in pipeline of the Department of Information and Technology. As many as 26 of these are currently under various stages of being drafted. Another proposed platform will bring the philanthropist, angel investors and startup aspirants together. It will be a state-of-the-art incubator to be called “Bhamasha Techno Hub”.

“The incubator will be established in Jaipur and provide an end to end inclusive assistance to startup,” said an official.

Bringing philanthropist and entrepreneurs together is intended to ensure better utilisation of the available resources. The centre will not only extend financial support to the aspirants but will also be providing all kind of assistance required to establish a startup. Also a keen focus of it will be on promoting startups in development sector.

An official announcement of these and many more projects is expected during the DigiFest 2017 being organised by the DOITC in Kota in August. The Digifest will be a must visit event for the budding startups. Commencing from August 17, it will have number of angel investors, IT companies and representative from government.

Also a major attraction will be the second edition of Hackathon, that will see IT companies testing their skills against each other. The top three winners of the event will get work contracts of up to Rs32 lakh, in addition to the opportunity to prove their excellence. The hackathon is expected to witness participation of more than 500 IT experts.

Challenge for Change