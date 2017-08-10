Govt tightens noose on private varsities

According to the directives the private universities will now have to maintain a fixed admission calendar and declare a final date for closing of admission process each academic year.

The higher education department on Wednesday released instructions to ensure transparency and quality at private universities in the state. The private universities have been asked to associate the student admission process and appointment of faculty with their aadhar card.

Also, all the data related to formulation of courses, approval of the same with concerned authorities and details of faculty for each subject will have to be updated at the university website by September 15. “It is among the priorities of state government to ensure quality of education at all higher education institutes” said minister of higher education, Kiran Maheshwari while releasing the directives.

According to the directives the private universities will now have to maintain a fixed admission calendar and declare a final date for closing of admission process each academic year. The universities will also have to share the admission data with state government and display the details on its respective website.

In order to maintain the quality standards, the universities have been reminded to strictly follow directives of university grant commission and other affiliating agencies. In this direction, the universities will have to appoint adequate faculty for each stream and to ensure the faculty attendance bio metric attendance system has been proposed. The universities will also have to take the Aadhar and PAN number of faculty on its records.

The minister has also restricted appointment of faculty of government and government funded universities as research director in private universities.The research work at private universities will now essentially be held only by its own faculty.

Private universities in the state often come under allegation of appointing proxy faculty and irregularity in admission process. By associating it with aadhar and making the process time bound govt intends to bring transparency.