Govt staff ‘miffed’ over various pay cuts

The state government employees have been displaying dissatisfaction with more than half a dozen issues related to allowance and service issues. They are discontent with the salary deduction in grade pay of Rs2,800. Expressing their disappointment, these employees have informed that the previous Congress government had given them a stationery allowance of Rs250 per month.

However, as the new government took over, this allowance was discontinued. This decision was given to subordinate and ministerial staff of all the departments. “The union government gave bonus along with arrears too, but in the state, the employees got only one year bonus,” said Tej Singh Rathore, general secretary of all Rajasthan State Government Employees Federation in conversation with DNA.

The employees have also informed that the previous order of having a promotion quota of 8 per cent for the gazetted officers in higher super time cadre has been reduced to 3 per cent which is a disadvantage to the employees of this cadre. However, since this order will be effective from 2018, there is not much resistance against this. Another issue with the employees of nursing and ministerial services is that they had gotten into an agreement with the previous government to fill the posts vacant by promotion. The number of posts which were to be filled by promotion were said to be around 24,000 that time and after a review of the decision of the government, this number was reduced to 6,000 posts.

Implementation of recommendations of seventh pay commission is the other factor bothering the employees.

On Wednesday, a section of employees in Tonk were on ‘dharna’ demanding revised pay as per seventh pay commission. The government had extended the time limit for the second time of DC Samant committee formed to study the recommendation till August 18.

Other issues

