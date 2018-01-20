Govt misusing state machinery: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot once again hit out at the Vasundhara Raje government, saying it misused state machinery for reaping political benefits in the bypolls to the Ajmer, Alwar and Mandalgarh seats.

He also dubbed the Rajasthan High Court’s decision of revoking an order of changing the name of Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra a narrow minded action by the government. Pilot attacked the government while addressing a rally in Ajmer’s Kekdi during campaigning for party candidate Raghu Sharma. He accused the BJP of misusing government machinery and called it a violation of the model code of conduct.

“The state’s mines department’s announcement to give huge concessions on outstanding amount worth thousands of crores rupees is aimed at influencing voters, which clearly states that the government is violating directives of the Election Commission. By making such administrative announcements, the government is targeting political interests in the bypolls,” said Pilot.

The RPCC chief further alleged that the BJP government did not take any step to provide jobs to unemployed youths in the four years of its tenure and also did not open jobs in the government sector. “Now, in the wake of the by-elections, the administrative officers are announcing thousands of jobs that were pending. All these decisions reflect that the BJP camp started feeling the heat already,” spoke Pilot.

Earlier, Pilot also raised the issue of violation of codes set for election and demanded that the Election Commission stay Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Barmer, which he called an attempt to influence voters. On Friday, the high court revoked the government’s order to change the name of Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra into Atal Sava Kendra after hearing a petition of Congress leader Sanyam Lodha. Pilot called the decision ashistoric and said it mirrored the government’s thinking. “The court has given a historic judgment and mirrored the narrow thinking of the BJP. On the other hand, the BJP-led central government is also trying to take credit for various schemes by previous UPA government by changing name of the schemes. The Modi government is misleading the people,” he added.