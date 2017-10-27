Government ready for talks on Ninder issue

As the Zameen Samadhi Satyagraha continues at Ninder, the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has held the agitating farmers responsible for the situation.

The authority expresses willingness to hold talks with the farmer representatives and said the farmer representatives have been obstructing the process.

“There have been six rounds of talks between the authority and representatives of agitating farmers, most of their demands were accepted except for the one demanding detailed survey of the entire acquired area including the impact of the acquisition on each of the affected resident,” said deputy commissioner JDA for Zone 12. “This demand was discussed in a meeting with officers of district administration and was found technically irrelevant according to the acquisition rules,” he added.

The JDA maintains that the area has been acquired by it in the year 2010 for the proposed Ninder residential scheme and accordingly compensation has been offered to the affected farmers. It also claimed that all 23 petitions filed by the residents challenging the acquisition have been discarded by the court. Yet, the JDA officer said that authority and government are ready to discuss out a solution of the issue.

The agitating farmers are though unconvinced. “They had earlier agreed for the detailed survey but wanted to commence with taking possession of the acquired land, thus their stand is ambiguous and deceptive,” says Nagendra Singh, leader of the agitating farmers. “Our stand is clear, we are willing to die and buried in the pits that we stand,” he added.

The farmers have been on a Zameen Satyagraha since the eve of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Under the satyagraha the agitating farmers and family members are standing in pits, representing live graves. As of the day, there are more than 1350 graves at the protest site at Ninder and a solution still remains out of sight.

SATYAGRAHA