Government college students to do research on public welfare schemes

In order to make union and state governments’ public welfare schemes more effective and useful, students of government universities and colleges in Rajasthan would be able to do researches on the welfare programmes.

Besides, students and teachers would also be persuaded to do research on the public welfare schemes. Research work on welfare schemes was underway only in University of Rajasthan and now it has been approved for all the universities and colleges in the state.

The Directorate of College Education (DCE) has issued a circular in this regard to all the principals of government colleges in the state.

The circular orders college principals to initiate research work on union and state government’s public welfare schemes in their colleges. Last year, as part of an experiment a decision was taken to start research work in the Rajasthan University on state government’s schemes and policies. In this regard, MoU was also inked between the State Finance Commission and RU’s Economics Department.

The Niti Ayog had also issued directions in this regard. In the directions issued after a meeting held on April 23, the Ayog ordered that research projects that are being undertaken in the universities should be on relevance to the government. On June 13, the chief minister office issued a department UO note to the higher education department.

On receiving the note from the CM office, the DCE commissioner has issued the circular to all the government college principals in the state.

The circular states that research projects should be prepared by college teachers and researches should be carried out through various research agencies so that public can benefit by the positive outcomes of research projects.

The DCE also directed principals to carry out research on the present public welfare schemes of the union and state governments, so that the schemes could be made more effective and useful. All the college principals were told to send the details of all the college teachers who are doing research and topics of their research work by June 30.

RESEARCH TO BENEFIT PUBLIC

The DCE commissioner has issued the circular to all the government college principals in the state.The circular states that research projects should be prepared by college teachers and researches and carried out through various research agencies so that public benefits by the positive outcomes.