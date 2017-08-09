Good news for exhibitors as JKK to get a makeover, soon

The art center of the state, Jawahar Kala Kendra is all set for a facelift as two galleries, Parijat 1 and 2 will be revamped in the month of October. Prior to this, the center had also opened its museum galleries and had refurbished the printmaking studios. Vijay Sharma, the in-charge of booking galleries informed DNA that both the galleries will remain closed for the entire month of October. “We have closed bookings for October as at that time, the galleries will get renovated. We are accepting the bookings for other months including November,” said Vijay.

The major set back in the galleries were the open windows which will not be there after the renovation. “The galleries will be renovated to look like actual museum galleries, though the size of the galleries will remain the same. The galleries will be white washed and there will be no windows. Air conditioners will also be installed there,” informed RP Sharma, engineer.

The art centre has taken this decision at the right time because the exhibitors are facing a hard time showcasing their work there. A recent exhibitor and senior artist from Gujarat, Mahendra Kadia, whose exhibition is being sponsored by Gujarat Lalit Kala Academy feel disheartened seeing the condition of the galleries. “This is the first and the last time I’m doing any exhibition here. When I was here to fill the form, people here didn’t show me the gallery. I was asked not to use any tapes, stickers or anything on the wall,” said Kadia.