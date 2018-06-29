Godman Daati Maharaj’s ashram didn’t have NOC to run school: Suman Sharma

The enrquiry committee set up by the Rajasthan State Commission for Women to probe into the irregularities at the Aalawas ashram run by Daati Maharaj has found that the education institutions run on its campus did not secure No-Objection certificate from the concerned authorities. A school and an institute for girls was being run at the ashram in Pali district of Rajasthan.

Daati Maharaj who has a large following in Rajasthan is facing probe for his alleged involvement in a gang-rape of a girl at one of ashrams in Rajasthan. A mior girl has accused the godman of raping her along with others.

Women’s commission chairperson, Suman Sharma, told DNA that the team dispatched to the ashram for probe had reported of irregularities in the books. “The report has landed with me today. It states that the education institutes, including the school being run inside the ashram, do not have requisite permission,” she told DNA. The ashram also does not have the No-Objection certificate, she said.

A team formed by the Women’s Commission conducted a surprise inspection at the Aashvasan Baal Gram Sansthan at Alawas village in Pali district a few days back. Surprisingly, the society is running a primary, higher secondary schools and a college but when the inspection team had deamnded to see the authorisation papers, the society had none. It didn’t have documents regarding the operation of the educational institutions.

During the inspection by the team, the staff informed that the number of girl students enrolled at the institution was 153. However on inspection, 253 students were counted on the spot by the team.