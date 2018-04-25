Girl’s courage brought Asaram to justice

The father of the victim, who owned a transport business in Shahjahanpur, had so much confidence in Asaram that one-fourth of his earnings was donated to his ashram. This blind follower of Asaram sent his minor daughter to Asaram’s Chhindwara Ashram for studies.

The victim was brought to the ashram located at Manai village of Osiyan Tehsil of Jodhpur on the pretext of treatment after being ill. There, Asaram allegedly sexually assaulted the girl on midnight of August 14, 2013. When the victim protested, she and her family were threatened to shut their mouth. For this reason, they quietly moved away from there, but the victim showed courage and persuaded the family to not let Asaram’s deeds go unpunished. If she had not shown courage, Asaram would not have been in jail.

Delhi Police filed the case and handed over the case to Jodhpur Police and the then SP Ajaypal Lamba also refused to be pressurised by Asaram. He collected all the evidence against Asaram on the basis of the statement of the victim. The then deputy Chanchal Mishra also played an important role in this case. Arresting Asaram from Indore ashram and bringing him to Jodhpur was also no less a challenge.

9 witnesses attacked, 3 died

1. Raju Chandak, who became the first victim to give testimony in the case of the death of two children in Asaram’s Ahmedabad Ashram, was attacked on December 6, 2009. Raju was shot at in Ahmedabad.

2. Vimlesh Thakkar, the husband of a sadhika who also charged Naryan Sai of sexually assaulting her at his Jahangirpura ashram, was attacked with knives on February 28, 2014.

3. On March 16 2014, two motorcycle-borne men threw acid on Dinesh Bhagchandani, a key witness against Asaram.

4. Videographer of Asaram Rakesh Patel was attacked. He was stabbed on March 12, 2014 in Surat.

5. Ayurveda practitioner Prajapati was murdered on May 23, 2014.He was shot at in Rajkot and died on June 10. He treated Asaram and his family for nearly 12 years.

6. Akhil Gupta, who worked for 10 years in Asaram’s ashram, was shot dead in Muzaffarnagar on January 11, 2015.

7. Rahul Sachan alias ‘Laptop Baba’ was attacked by unidentified man on February 13, 2015, with a knife in Jodhpur court premises.

8. On May 13, 2015, two unidentified men shot at Asaram’s former aide Mahendra Chawla in Panipat.

9. Kripal Singh was shot dead in 2015 in Uttar Pradesh.