Ghoomar blooper: Deepika gyration gets boot in Raj

The Ghoomar song from Deepika Padukon-starrer Padmawati has been seen over a crore times, but in Rajasthan, it is drawing flack for the shoddy presentation of the graceful traditional dance form. The exponents of the dance form, historians, and even women in general are appalled at the way Ghoomar has been depicted in the song.

Ghoomar is traditionally performed by veiled women; though this is one aspect that has changed with times; but the costume worn by Deepika is facing severe criticism as the traditional poshak (costume) worn by women performing ghoomar totally covers the body. There is no display of skin. While Bhansali’s ghoomar has ample skin show.

Further the ghoomar has slow graceful movements, mainly hand movement. There is no jerky waist and bust movement that Deepika is shown doing.

According to senior historian Dr R S Khangarot, “This is imaginary. The song shows a durbar and ghoomar is performed in a zenana (women’s quarters). Queens never gave such performances. Further ghoomar is a dance form of western Rajasthan and chittor is in South. Ghoomar is an aristrocratic dance, for ladies, within the ladies and for entertainment; definitely not for public show, said Khangarot.

“Just using the word ghoomar does not make it Ghoomar. A choreographer can teach steps, not grace. Grace is inherent and is passed across generations. We learn ghoomar by watching our mothers and grandmothers dance,” said Kirti Singh Chauhan, who teaches ghoomar.

Reema Sankhla a trained proffessional dancer is equally critical. “This is not ghoomar !! It is a Bollywood masala mix. Where is the maryada, the sophistication and simplicity that is inherent to ghoomar ? I have never seen such a Ghoomar. Bhansali is only playing to to the gallery.”

The objections are fast and furious there is objection to the lyrics too. The women sing the ghoomar song for their husbands. There is respect for the performers (dholis and in the Bollywood style dholna) but showing Deepika portrayed as queen Padmini dancing for ‘dholna’ is also not being taken well well.

“History should not be distorted. Filmmakers work on basis of secondary sources of information and add spice as per imagination. Rajasthan is more about oral traditions, but it does not get respect in films,” said Omkar Singh Lakhawat, chairman Rajasthan heritage development and management authority.

“There is no authenticity or feel. Highly disappointed to see the Bhansali version of ghoomar,” said Vinita Bhardwaj, a businesswoman who loves dancing ghoomar. “What he has shown is a Bollywood version of Kalbelia and chari dance (with metal pot and burning fire on head) The gyrating movements are like the rustic Kalbelia song, said Bhardwaj. If the protests over portrayal of Padmawati were not enough, Bhansali has landed himself into a new ghoomar of controversy.