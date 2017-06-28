From smart buses to toilets, city gets projects worth Rs 500 crore

Officials told to complete projects before code of conduct for Assembly polls comes into force

The Urban Development and Local Self Government minister Srichand Kriplani laid the foundation and launched 11 projects worth nearly Rs500 crore on the second anniversary of Jaipur Smart City Mission, Hridya Yojna and AMRUT mission on Tuesday.

Kriplani ordered officials to complete these projects before model code of conduct for Vidhan Sabha elections comes into force next year. The order surprised officials who tried to convince Kriplani that some of the projects have a deadline in 2019 but Kriplani did not listen and said that the projects should be inaugurated before the Assembly polls.

On the occasion, Cabinet ministers Kalicharan Saraf, Arun Chaturvedi, mayor Ashok Lahoti, MP Ramcharan Bohra, MLAs Surendra Pareek, Mohan Lal Gupta along with deputy mayor and LSG and Directorate of Local Bodies top officials were also present. Kriplani laid foundation and inaugurated projects digitally.

Spanish company Eptisa Servicious De Inginieria SL is the Project Management Consultant for Jaipur Smart City and is the solution architect responsible for the concept, design, planning and rolling out of 12, projects that were inaugurated by UDH minister.

Under the Smart Road project, infrastructure work would be carried out in Kishanpol Bazaar, Gangauri Bazaar, Chandpol Bazaar, Tripoliya Bazaar, Sirahdyodi Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, Jorawar Singh Gate, Johari Bazaar, Chaura Rasta and Bapu Bazaar. Besides, revitalization work would be done in Ajmer Gate, Sanganeri Gate and Khande in Badi Chaupar and Chhoti Chaupar.

While laying foundation of Rs46 crore Smart Road (Digital Solution) project, Kriplani said Smart Lights would be installed on heritage poles in the major markets of city and Smart Parking facility would also be set up. Cameras would be installed.

COPS DETAIN CONG COUNCILLORS

Congress councillors staged demonstration at the event protesting against lack of sanitation and event invitations not given to them. Led by deputy leader Dharm Singhania they sat on dharna outside Smart City office and raised slogans against UDH minister and mayor. At the time of flagging off new low floor buses, the police forcibly detained agitating councillors.

SOME PROJECTS