From child bride to medical college, Rupa cracks NEET to script her own success story

Rupa Yadav achieved her childhood dream of becoming a doctor by securing 603 marks along with AIR 2,612 in recently declared NEET -2017 results

From a child bride to medical college. The story of Rupa Yadav reads like a script of Hindi soap opera.

Notwithstanding her early marriage and poor economic background, Rupa achieved her childhood dream of becoming a doctor by securing 603 marks along with AIR 2,612 in recently declared NEET -2017 results.

Daughter of a poor farmer of Kareri village of Chomu, near Jaipur, Rupa was married at the tender age of eight to Shankar Lal aged 12 in 1996.

However, she was sent to husband’s house after appearing for 10th examination. What turned the tide in Rupa’s favour was securing 84 per cent marks in the 10th class.

Appreciating her performance, the villagers urged her husband and in-laws to let her continue her studies.

Determined to write her own destiny, Rupa while attending to daily chores passed 11th and 12th exams with flying colours.

Owing to weak economic background of her family and in-laws, Rupa enrolled in B.Sc but simultaneously appeared for AIPMT and scored 415 marks with AIR 2,3000.

“Although I did not qualify for a good government college for MBBS, the marks of AIPMT encouraged my husband and brother-in-law to send me to Kota to prepare for medical entrance test,” Rupa said. In 2015, Rupa joined Allen Career Institute for the coaching.

To meet the expenses of coaching and accommodation in Kota, her husband Shankar Lal and brother-in-law Babu Lal, besides farming, did extra job of driving auto in their area.

In 2016, Rupa scored 506 but missed the admission to a reputable medical college by a whisker. Undeterred Rupa decided to give it another try.

This time Allen Career Institute recognising her talent and zeal waived off 75% fee as scholarship and finally Rupa proved that if one really wants to achieve anything in life none of social and economic barriers can stop you.

“Studying in Kota made me confident and positive which paved my way to achieve my dream”, Rupa said.

Appreciating Rupa’s efforts, Naveen Maheshwari, director of Allen Career Institute, announced that the institute has decided to offer her scholarship for next four years for MBBS studies.