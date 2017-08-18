Freight corridor between Ateli & Phulera to be operational next year

The ministry of railways has started the process of acquiring 4.88 hecrates of land in Dodwadiyon Ka Bas near Phulera for the dedicated freight corridor.

The Ateli ( Rewari) to Phulera link of western rail freight corridor is expected to be ready for commercial operations of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by March next year.

According to an official of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), the 380km of track will easy the container traffic movement to the ports in western region. The prestigious project of the Indian Railways, the corridor will pass through the Jaipur and Ajmer division of the North Western Railway. Rewari in Haryana also comes under the Jaipur division. As far as the state is concerned, about 567km will pass through four districts of the state. This will be a dedicated freight corridor using high speed engines for transportation of containers.

The WDFC will begin at Dadri near Delhi and then will run parallel to existing line via Narnaul, Neem Ka Thana, Ringus, Phulera, Ajmer and Marwar junction. The corridor will pass through Gujarat before it terminating at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port at Nhava Sheva near Navi Mumbai.

The Ateli-Phulera link will be the second stretch that will start commercial operations. The first link between New-Durgauti-Sasaram section in Bihar which is of 56km became operational in March this year. The dedicated freight corridor in the state will pass through Neem Ka Thana, Reengus, Phulera, Kishangarh, Ajmer and Marwar Junction. The land acquisition process in these parts of the state has been completed and the railways paid Rs100 crore by way of compensation.

L&T to chip in

The work from Ateli to Marwar junction is being handled by L&T in association with Sojitz. The contractors are using new track machines, which can lay railway tracks at a speed of 1.5km of tracks a day. The two companies have been awarded the work in Rs4,000 crore.