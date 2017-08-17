‘Free Wi-Fi’ at SMS Hospital comes with strings attached

As the saying goes, there is no such thing as free lunch. The much-hyped free Wi-Fi service launched at SMS hospital came with strings attached as service provider company BSNL has fixed higher charges for internet usage.

Earlier, it was publicised in such a way as if it is going to be available free. Even Medical and Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf appeared ignorant as he termed it as a“free service” for several times during his speech.

Saraf launched the Wi-Fi service at the SMS hospital on Wednesday.

People at the hospital were happy that they were going to have powerful internet network at the hospital to ease their online formalities.

But their excitement evaporated as soon as they saw handbill detailing Wi-Fi charges.

“We had a thought that online filing of government schemes related documents will be easy, specially when you have your relative admitted to the hospital.

But charges are so high that it has lost its relevance,” Harish Kumar, an attendant with a patient in the hospital told DNA.

As per the tariff, company is providing only 100MB data for free, that too for the first time users. From then people will have to buy Hot Spot Vouchers at the cost ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 1,999.

“At the time when mobile companies are providing data at competitively cheaper cost, such high tariffs by a government company are not justified.

Moreover, if Wi-Fi services at Railway Stations can be provided free, then why not here?,” he added.

Dr SS Ranawat who signed MoU with the company on the behalf of the hospital remained silent on the issue, while Dr DS Meena, superintendent at SMS Hospital, made an excuse.

“We are not the technical side, a meeting with BSNL officers is scheduled on August 18, issue of free Wi-Fi service will be discussed during that meeting,” Dr Meena, said.

Only 100 mb data

As per the tariff, company is providing only 100MB data for free, that too for the first time users. From then people will have to buy Hot Spot Vouchers at the cost ranging from rupees forty to rupees one thousand and ninety nine.