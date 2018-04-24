Foreign tourist inflow to double in three years: Minister KJ Alphons

Minister of State (Independent Charge), Tourism, GoI, KJ Alphons said on Monday that the government is taking all measures to double the tourists inflow in India in next three years. Alphons inaugurated the exhibition and took a round of the B2B meeting pavilion of The 10th Edition of the Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB-2018), organized jointly by the Rajasthan Government and FICCI in Jaipur. He said that Rajasthan has immense potential for tourism growth. ‘Foreign tourist inflow in India last year grew by 15.6 per cent and receipts grew by 20.2 per cent. Our targets are very high and we want to double the tourist inflow and receipts in three years,’ he said.

It is possible to achieve the target as India has a lot of potential and a 5,000-year-old history, which no other country in the world has, Alphons added. Another major development at the GITB-2018 has been the announcement of the extension of the MoU between FICCI and Rajasthan government for organising GITB till 2024, by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at the inaugural function yesterday.

Tourism attractions:

The Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB) is witnessing a variety of pavilions. This year apart from the Host State of Rajasthan, the theme of Gujarat and West Bengal have also made magnificent efforts to highlight their State’s tourism potential at the show.

Need of the hour:

The Yes Bank report on India Inbound Tourism recommends laying emphasis on creating a comprehensive ecosystem highlighting the need for involvement of State Governments in policymaking. The knowledge paper cites examples of states which have taken numerous initiatives like developing new forms of tourism, creating new tourism marketing campaigns, sustainable use of existing resources and much more.