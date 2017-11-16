For little sum, one can get fake passport & visa: Hasam Khan

He says that he had given Rs 1,000 in bribe in Pakistan to get a fake identity document as Gulam Mustafa in 2003

Hasam Khan, who had lived in Pakistan for 27 years, was arrested last month in Jaisalmer city. During interrogation, Khan said that he had entered India on April 3 through Attari border using a fake passport. He said that he had given Rs 1,000 in bribe in Pakistan to get a fake identity document as Gulam Mustafa in 2003.

According to sources, there are many agents active in arranging fake passport. For a tiny sum they provide fake passports to Hindu pilgrims. The Pakistani secret agency ISI also supports fake passport rackets.

Apart from Hasam, last year security agencies had arrested a Hindu spy named Nandu Maharaj. SP Gaurav Yadav said that a special team has been constituted for investigation. Hasam Khan spoke to DNA exclusively. Excerpts:

When did you leave India?

Khan- My name is Hasam Khan and I live in Siylo near Sam. I had gone to Pakistan in 1990 to meet my sister who lives in Dhorana. I had gone with Taalab and Aachar Khan, sarpanch to Aachar ki Dhani. From there a Pakistani, Ali Sher took me to Sadrau and then to my sister’s place which is 5km from Dhorana.

What did you do there?

Khan- I had gone to meet my sister but her husband was not well and their children were very young. So, I stayed there to take care of them.

How did you get passport?

Khan – I made first passport in 2010 through an agent, Fateh Khan but couldn’t come for some reason. Later, the passport got damaged in rain. The second passport was made in name of Ghulam Mustafa in 2015 because I had no identification in my own name. I got visa also.

Did you get citizenship there?

Khan- No. I didn’t get citizenship in my name. Meanwhile, my nephew became ill and I got him treated in Ahmedabad.

Are there fake passport gangs in Pakistan?

Khan – There are many agents who charge a little extra to make fake passport. On March 2, I came to Lahore from Hyderabad and the next day I came to India via Attari. From where I took train to Delhi and then gave Rs 100 to rickshaw to reach bus station for Jaipur.

Was there no checking in Pakistan and India?

Khan- A little bit but my passport was in fake name.