Finance, exam force 2 youths to end life

Shocked on failing an examination and tensed over his future, an eighteen-year-old student of first year committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Malviya Nagar area. The teenager had left the home late in the night and his body was recovered from railway tracks under Malviya Nagar overbridge.

“The deceased has been identified as one Kaushal - a native of Madheru near Toda Bheem. He used to live with his family members in Himmat Nagar area of the city. Kaushal was a BSc student and his result for the recently concluded examination came on Monday in which he failed. As a result, the teenager was in a state of regret and shock after learning of his result and although his family members tried to cheer him, their efforts went in vain. He did not have food the entire day and left the home late in the night without informing anyone. Early in the morning, his body was found on the railway tracks and the remains were taken to the mortuary. After post-mortem, the remains were handed over to the family members,” officials said.

Meanwhile, in yet another incident, a twenty-six-year-old youth committed hanged himself.

“The deceased has been identified as one Mannu. The youth was struggling financially and thus had recently taken over to collecting garbage, plastic and metal. Off late, he had started consuming liquor as well. The matter came to light on Tuesday afternoon when Mannu was not seen by his neighbors, they went to his room to check. After repeated knocking and calling out his name, when the neighbors did not get a reply, they peeped through the window and found the youth hanging. The police were informed which rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The family members were informed but the reason for the youth’s action could not be ascertained. No suicide note has been found. Further action in the matter is being taken,” official said.

