Festive spirit of Teej brings city together

The Teej festival celebration, which began at Tripolia Gate on Wednesday was full of fun, frolic, and colours. People from different countries came to attend the procession of the Teej Goddess along with the local crowd who could be seen standing along the railing in for hours before the beginning of procession. The procession was preceded by Aarti of the goddess, which was performed by Sanskrit Sahitya Academy of Rajasthan.

The rally began with a variety of traditional performances by the local artists. The first in the line was Kachhi Ghodi dance performance from Bassi. This was followed by Bhapang performance from Alwar. After this, a group of women could be spotted wearing a typical black Kalbeliya Poshak. These Jaipur-based women then performed a five-minute Kalbeliya dance. A group of women from Pali wearing different shades of bright colours were then seen performing the famous Ghoomar dance.

A team from Bandikui then performed the Behrupia act where they were seen dressed as Narad Muni, Lord Shiva, and Vishnu. This was followed by a Chakri, and, Ravanhatha dance performances. Various bands including Sunder Band, Taj Band, and Jea Band, were also part of the procession. As many as eight decorated camels, horses, and two Ox carts pulled by two Oxes were highlights of the rally.

The procession ended with Takht-e-Rawan of Teej Goddess followed by women wearing pink traditional dresses and holding a Kalash on their heads.