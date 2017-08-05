Festival of Education to spur new ideas and innovations

The first-ever Festival of Education in Rajasthan is all set to take place at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day festival, initiated by Government of Rajasthan along with GEMS Education, has national as well as international speakers and guests, who will be giving an insight into developments required in the schools along with pointers on the future of education.

A fair like this was overdue in the state. The education system in Rajasthan is currently lagging behind in plenty and requires updates in many aspects. The literacy rate of the state, according to census 2011, is 66.11 per cent, much lower than national rate at 74.04 per cent.

The main objective of the festival is to explore new possibilities of improving the education system by facilitating exchange of knowledge. Students of government-run colleges will be giving demonstrations of new experiments, models, and presentations.

Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research, will be the guest of honour at the festival.The event is divided into three experience halls- Fundamental, Elemental and Experimental. Elemental Hall has been further divided into five substances - Earth, Water, Wind, Fire and Aether.

The first day is filled with lots of knowledge as well as entertainment. The important sessions to look out for include Radical Unschooling- Future of Education, and, How to improve Govt Schools. School students will also be seen performing group dance on ‘Antarag’.

Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar, union minister of Human Resource Development, India, will be giving the inaugural address at 11:30am on Saturday at Fundamental Hall. Javadekar has recently been lauded for rolling back the no-detention policy under the Right to Education.

Vasundhara Raje

Chief minister Raje will be giving an inaugural address on Day 1 but attendees who want to get up close and personal with the minister can visit Earth in Elemental Hall at 12 afternoon on Day 2. Raje has been the curator of remarkable schemes like Bhamasha and Jal Swavalamban.

Shabana Azmi

Those who want to get up close and personal with Shabana Azmi can spot her at Earth in Elemental Hall at 4:40 PM. Daughter of poet Kaifi Azmi, Shabana is the alumna of Film and Television Institute of India of Pune and has over 120 Hindi and Bengali films to her merit.

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan is a composer and playback singer who is part of the Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy composing trio team for many Indian films. He is a four-time winner of the National Award. He is up for getting personal at 2 pm at Earth in Elemental Hall.

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be seen giving an inspirational talk and getting personal with the attendees at 5:30pm at Earth in Elemental Hall. In a career spanning more than 25 years, Kumar has appeared in over a hundred Hindi films and has won several awards.

CSR portal for schools

CM Vasundhara Raje will inaugurate the CSR portal “Knowledge Resolution” and “Chief Minister Vidyadaan Fund” for strengthening of state schools during the inaugural function of Festival of Education. Through this, all corporate, donor and voluntary organisations will be able to collaborate for the development of state’s schools under Corporate Social Responsibility, that too online. They will also be eligible for deduction under section 80G of the Income Tax Act.