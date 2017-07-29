Experienced, elderly riders main victims of accidents

This shocking fact came to light in a report which says that Rajasthan stands in fourth position in reporting casualties wherein the experienced age group is involved in accidents in the country

Experienced and elderly riders figure among the main road accident victims in the state, says a report by by ministry of road transport and highways.

This shocking fact came to light in a report which says that Rajasthan stands in fourth position in reporting casualties wherein the experienced age group is involved in accidents in the country. These revelations were made by ministry of road transport and highways in Lok Sabha while replying to a question about whether youngster in age group of 18-25 are mostly the two wheeler riders to die in road accident.

The reply, though, categorised riders in three age groups—18-20, 21-24, 25-34—and also mentioned higher causalities in the age groups of elder and experienced people, which seems surprising as mostly young riders are blamed for rash driving.

The reply states that 30,656 in age groups of 25-34, 25,269 in 21-24 and 16,499 in 18-20 age groups died in road accidents across the country from 2015 till date. The national trend reflects in Rajasthan as well. Here, 5,772 persons in three age groups mentioned above have lost their lives in road accidents while riding two wheelers.

Of these, 2,579 (nearly 44 per cent) were elder and experienced people in the age groups of 25-34 years. While in a sharp contrast, 1,259 (about 22 percent of total) were the young in 18-20 years who got license after 18 and tried their hands on accelerator in a year of so. The remaining 1,934 belong to the middle age group of 20-25 years. Rajasthan is at fourth spot in the casualties in two-wheeler accidents in India, states the report. Rajasthan follows Maharashtra (2944), Uttar Pradesh (3169) and Tamil Nadu (3818) respectively. When contacted deputy transport commissioner (road safety) Nidhi Singh said that the figures quoted by the ministry are true. “To stop casualties in two wheeler accident, the department is running awareness campaign and launching enforcement drive against the offenders involved in rash driving,” said she.

In the same reply the ministry denied to have establish interceptor squads on national highways to prevent and detain such two wheeler riders. “No such proposal is under consideration by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The helmet for two wheelers are standardised as per BIS 4151,” said the ministry to another question raised by the MPs.