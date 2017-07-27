EVM tracking to begin from August 1-10

Bhagat said that mobile tracking App to track EVMs has been launched by his office on the direction of the ECI

In keeping with the decision of Election Commission of India to track all pre-2006 electronic voting machines (EVMs) online through its newly-developed mobile application, the task of EVM tracking would be carried out in the districts of Rajasthan from August 1-10, informed Chief Election Officer (CEO) Ashwini Bhagat on Wednesday. The state has 75000-80000 machines developed before 2006.

Bhagat said that mobile tracking App to track EVMs has been launched by his office on the direction of the ECI. “The App will detail how many new and old EVMs are stored in ware house. It will also educate on number of EVM machines existing with the state. Earlier, the tracking of the machines used to be manual and now with the app it will be electronic which will considered correct,” said Bhagat adding that training in this regard had been imparted to the staff concerned. Currently, nearly 80,000 EVM developed pre-2006 will be tracked with the assistance of the mobile App.

Deputy chief election officer Vinod Pareek, who was present on this occasion, added that staffers have been trained to impart information on using the App. “A campaign will be run by across the state from August 1 to 10 on connecting machines with the APP as some districts have more machines while some have less. There are 42108 ballot unit and 39668 control units which will be tracked by it,” said Pareek adding that said machines after tracking will be sent to Bharat heavy electrical limited (BHEL).

Notably, the EC planned to replace all pre-2006 EVMs with the M3- a more sophisticated machine with built in self diagnostics, minimal chances of machine failure and an ability to clamp shut the moment any tampering effort is made.