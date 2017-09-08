Every nook & corner of state is priority for Zee Rajasthan: Jagdeesh Chandra

In a very short time span Zee Rajasthan has become the voice of Rajasthan and Zee is the voice of India, these were the sentiments expressed by Jagdeesh Chandra, channel head Zee Rajasthan. Chandra was speaking at the Zee Rajasthan office in Jaipur on the occasion of his birthday celebrations.

Elaborating on the priority of the channel, he said the focus of Zee Rajasthan was not just on the top 15 cities and towns of the state. “Every gram panchayat and village is a priority for us and we focus on them,” he added.

Chandra informed that under the dynamic leadership of group chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, an experiment of integration between Zee Rajasthan and DNA Jaipur is being implemented. As part of this integration, news by Zee Rajasthan reporters would find space in DNA and vice versa. Chandra said this while addressing staff members who had gathered to extend birthday greetings to him at the Zee Rajasthan office, in Jaipur.

Earlier in the day CEOs and senior editors of Zee group has taken part in a cake cutting ceremony at Delhi and extended birthday greetings to Jagdeesh Chandra.

Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Chairman Zee group Dr Subhash Chandra too had called up and wished him on his birthday.

A cake cutting ceremony was also organised at DNA Jaipur office in the evening.