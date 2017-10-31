ERO net to ensure fair voter checklist

In order to increase transparency and keep a tab on bogus voting, election commission in the state has come up with ERO net online system. The advantage of this system is that it would ensure that the name of a voter shall not appear in two or more different places.

Chief election officer, Ahwani Bhagat inaugurated this facility in secretariat on Monday. Every application will have to be fed online on this portal and thereafter a checklist will be printed. This list will be checked by booth level officer (BLO) who will go on the spot and check the authenticity of the data provided in the application. Thereafter, it will be decided whether to accept or reject the application.

Under this new facility, while making the checklist id it will be known if the name of applicant is already registered and where it is already registered.

Bhagat, during the launch ceremony of this facility informed that this ERO net will be implemented across all the 200 assemblies of the state.

For implementing this system, state level master trainers were selected across the state and were sent to Indian election commission in Delhi to get the best training.

Now 5 assembly areas have been chosen for pilot project and include Udaipur rural booth number 267 , Mavli booth number 264 , Kota north booth number 218.

The BLO’s are being given smart phone so that they can work online. Meanwhile, the BLO’s will start contacting the voters for adding names. The authentication of the application will be done through mobile app on the server of the commission.

