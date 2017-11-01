Employee Assns submit memo over 7th pay panel

All Rajasthan State Employees Union also staged a protest against some of the provisions of seventh pay commission.

Various employee association leaders on Tuesday met Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) finance DB Gupta and submitted a memorandum to him regarding grievances after the notification of 7th pay commission was issued on Monday.

They got together in front of the central printing press and burnt the orders of the finance department.

Many employee leaders have been opposing the new notification on the ground that not giving of arrears from January 2016 till now will cost them hard. The notification was issued on Monday evening and therefore, since Monday evening till Tuesday, the corridors were just witnessing discussion on various points mentioned in the notification.