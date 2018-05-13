Elaborate security arrangements in place as prez Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Jaipur

Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s maiden visit as the president in Jaipur on May 12, a rehearsal was carried out from Jaipur Airport to Raj Bhawan on Saturday.

He will be on a two-day visit to Jaipur and Ajmer, an official said. The president will arrive at 12.30 pm on Sunday and will be staying at the Raj Bhawan. He will attend a function at the Birla Auditorium in the evening, the official of the General Administration Department said.

To welcome Kovind during his first visit to the state as the country’s President, the entire governemnt administration is on toes since last two days and elaborate security arrangements have been made for the same.

The police officials including police commissioner Sanjay Agarwal, district collector Siddharth Mahajan, Nagar Nigam commissioner Ravi Jain and other senior officials of the department of general administration and protocol reviewed the preparations.

On Saturday, rehearsal of the police and other agencies was conducted in the city. At Birla Auditorium he will be given a welcome in the presence of governor Kalyan Singh and chief minister Vasundhara Raje. The programme will be held at 6 pm.

The aircraft of Kovind will land at the airport and from there he will go to Raj Bhawan.

At the airport state hanger he will be given a guard of honour, informed the sources. The entire JLN Marg has been decorated with hoardings to welcome President Kovind.

Kovind will be in Ajmer on May 14 to visit Pushkar and the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

Preparation reviewed